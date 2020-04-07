Cases heard via conference call

MADURAI

Putting to use technology in the time of lockdown due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the Madurai District Court on Monday heard 14 bail applications through conference call. Principal District Judge A. Nazeema Banu granted bail in seven of the cases and adjourned the remaining cases till a later date.

The orders were passed after the cases were heard through conference call via phone, connecting the applicant’s counsel and the public prosecutor. The court manager, clerk and the stenographer were present at the camp office (residence), where PDJ passed the orders.

After the orders were passed in the cases that were heard from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., they were immediately uploaded on the court website. The urgent cases were taken up for hearing after the PDJ was notified over e-mail.

With entry prohibited in all trial courts, hearing of urgent cases at the district courts will be taken up after the PDJ’s nod.