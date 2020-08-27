Cases go up again in Virudhunagar

Madurai

27 August 2020 21:33 IST

A total of 73 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Thursday taking the total number of cases in the district to 13,685. A total of 103 persons got discharged and active cases stood at 894.

Four deaths were recorded taking the district’s toll to 345. Out of the four deaths, three were at Government Rajaji Hospital and one at a private hospital.

Advertising

Advertising

Number of fresh cases increased in Virudhunagar as 152 more people tested positive taking the total number of positive cases to 12,281. However, after 38 patients got discharged on Wednesday (11,590 discharged till date), the number of active cases stood at 507. As one more person, 70-year-old man, died on August 25, the death toll increased to 184.

Theni recorded 131 positive cases and the overall tally moved to 12,179. There were 202 discharges from the hospitals.

Dindigul district has 97 new cases and the total stood at 6,124. There were 181 people who were discharged from hospitals.

Ramanathapuram distrtict saw 76 fresh cases and the tally stood at 4,599. Hospitals discharged 37 patients.

Sivaganga district reported 66 new cases and the total moved to 3,907. Hospitals discharged 26 persons after treatment.

Southern districts

Thoothukudi district’s tally crossed 11,000 on Thursday with the addition of 95 fresh cases.

After seeing 95 new cases on Thursday, Thoothukudi district’s tally went up to 11,008 cases and 819 active cases after 32 patients were discharged on Thursday.

Tirunelveli recorded 118 fresh cases on Thursday. The total cases stood at 9,018 and there were 1,306 active cases as 82 patients were discharged. As two patients succumbed to the viral infection, the district has so far lost 166 persons to COVID-19.

Kanniyakumari’s tally moved to 9,094 and the number of active cases stood at 1,517 as 104 new cases were reported on Thursday. While 66 patients were discharged, two positive patients died in the hospital to take the total fatality to 159.

Tenkasi had 55 new cases on Thursday and the total number went up to 5,099 with 970 active cases after 23 patients were discharged from the hospitals. So far, the district has lost 100 persons to the viral infection.