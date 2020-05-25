Cases from other States hike toll in southern districts

25 May 2020 22:04 IST

Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar districts report 17 cases each

TIRUNELVELI/VIRUDHUNAGAR/THENI

Of the 35 new COVID–19 positive cases reported in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts on Monday, 29 are from Maharashtra and two are from Gujarat. They all tested positive on reaching the check posts set up on district borders.

Tirunelveli district, which already had 282 positive cases, added 15 more new cases, including 14 from Maharashtra. The total number of positive cases is 297. The district now has 197 active cases as 99 patients have been discharged from hospital and an 82-year-old man from Melapalayam died at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

Thoothukudi district had 16 positive cases in migrants from Maharashtra and Gujarat. The district’s tally is 177 and the number of people undergoing treatment at Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital is 129.

In Kanniyakumari, three more cases, including a case from Maharashtra, tested positive on Monday to take the total number of patients to 54, and 26 are under treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital at Asaripallam.

Tenkasi and Madurai districts did not record any fresh cases.

A local government medical officer and a fireman from Chennai were among the 17 fresh cases reported in Virudhunagar district on Monday. The medical officer was involved in taking swab tests. However, he remained asymptomatic. The fireman and two others, who had come from Chennai, too tested positive. Twelve of the fresh cases were from Maharastra and one was from Kerala.

The total number of positive cases in the district crossed the 100-mark to reach 115. However, the total number of active cases is 71 with 44 patients having been discharged from hospital.

Two persons tested positive in Theni, taking the district’s tally to 108. Health officials said the first case was a man from Seelaiampatti who had returned from Koyambedu recently. He was admitted to Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital. The second case was from Gudalur. He had contact with persons who had travelled to Koyambedu.

In Dindigul district, no fresh cases were recorded on Monday. According to the officials, only 22 of the 133 positive cases recorded in the district are under treatment, and the others have been discharged.

Ramanathapuram district reported five fresh cases, which raised the toll to 63. According to doctors, 29 positive cases have been discharged. In Sivaganga district, there were no fresh cases.