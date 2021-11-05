Cases booked for bursting crackers beyond stipulated time

At least 97 people were booked for bursting crackers beyond the stipulated timings by the Tamil Nadu government in Thoothukudi district on Deepavali day.

Following a directive from the Supreme Court, it was decided to permit bursting crackers only between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. and between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

While a majority of the people obeyed the diktat, surveillance by the police showed that 97 people across different sub-divisions in Thoothukudi had violated the order, said SP Jeyakumar on Friday and added that they were let off after a warning by the Inspectors of Police concerned.

Similarly, 169 motorists, including four-wheeler drivers were caught for drunken driving during the festival day. The special teams arrested 20 people for selling liquor illegally and 110 bottles were seized from them.

Dindigul

Dindigul SP V. R. Srinivasan said that they had registered 233 cases against 246 people for violating the SC directive on bursting crackers. The special teams had registered cases against the violators.

Similarly, the police, based on the CCTV camera images, had booked 190 cases and arrested 33 persons so far on charges of unruly behaviour and rash/negligent driving on the Thevar Jayanthi day (October 30). As per the directions of IGP (south zone) T. S. Anbu, the police had booked them for dangerous driving and among other IPC Sections.

More arrests were likely, the police said.