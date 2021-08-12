Case against Sub-Registrar, 5 others booked

TIRUNELVELI

12 August 2021 20:38 IST

The anti-land grabbing cell police have filed case against six persons including the Sub-Registrar of Palayamkottai in connection with the alleged sale of a land with forged documents.

The police said Nataraja Sankaralingam, 50, of Samathanapuram, who is now living in Chennai as he is working with a private firm there, owned 75 cents of land in V.M. Chathram here.

When he came to take a look at the land on February 25, he found that his land had been sliced into plots and fenced.

Advertising

Advertising

Moreover, the sliced plots had been sold to a few others without the knowledge of Mr. Nataraja Sankaralingam.

As he filed a complaint with Tirunelveli City Police Commissioner N.K. Senthamaraikannan, he forwarded it to Subbulakshmi, Inspector of Police, anti-land grabbing cell.

The Inspector found that five persons including Subramanian and Vasantha of Coimbatore and Krithiga, Rajarathinam and Vinu of Palayamkottai had prepared forged document and allegedly sold the property with the assistance of Sub-Registrar of Palayamkottai Shanmugasundaram.

Subsequently, the police have filed case against all the six.