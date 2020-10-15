Case tally crosses 15,000-mark in Virudhunagar

Madurai reports 83 fresh COVID-19 cases, Kanniyakumari 80

Madurai recorded 83 new COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday, which took the district’s total number of cases to 17,790. There were 90 discharges, which left 793 active cases in the district. No death was recorded.

Kanniyakumari district, which has so far lost 237 patients to the viral infection, continues to add high number of cases, as it recorded 80 new cases on Thursday, which took the tally up to 14,086. The district, which marked the discharge of 111 people, has 710 active cases.

Virudhunagar’s case tally went past 15,000-mark to reach 15,028 with 51 people testing positive. After 33 people were discharged from hospitals, the district has 282 active cases. The death toll in the district remains at 215.

Tirunelveli also reported 51 new cases. Consequently, the district’s tally went up to 13,733, with 614 active cases. Eighty-three people were discharged from hospitals.

Forty-seven people tested positive in Theni, taking the district’s tally up to 15,846. There were 57 discharges in the district, which now has 419 active cases. A total of 187 people have died of the viral infection in the district.

Thoothukudi, with 43 fresh cases, has registered a total case count of 14,325. The district, which witnessed the discharge of 42 people, has 535 active cases.

Dindigul reported 33 new cases, with which the district’s tally rose to 9,479. There were 27 discharges. The district, which has registered 178 deaths so far, has 367 active cases.

Sivaganga registered 26 new cases to mark a tally of 5,583. The district, which reported 20 discharges, has 170 active cases. So far, 123 lives have been lost to COVID-19-related complications in the district.

Tenkasi’s case count reached 7,690, with 184 active cases, with the addition of 23 fresh cases. Fourteen patients were discharged from hospitals. With one fresh fatality, the district’s death toll rose to 149.

Twenty fresh cases pushed up the tally of Ramanathapuram to 5,817. Hospitals discharged 15 people. There are 189 active cases. The district’s death toll remains at 124.