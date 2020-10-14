Case tally crosses 14,000-mark in Kanniyakumari

TIRUNELVELI/MADURAI

14 October 2020 21:17 IST

Virudhunagar’s count close to 15,000; Tenkasi reports six cases

COVID-19 infection tally of Kanniyakumari crossed 14,000-mark to stand at 14,009 with the addition of 82 cases on Wednesday.

The number of active cases is 744 after 105 patients were discharged from hospitals. With one fresh fatality, the death toll of the district rose to 237.

Madurai had 74 new cases, which took its tally up to 17,710. There were 61 discharges from hospitals in the district.

Tirunelveli, with the addition of 50 cases, marked a total case count of 13,680, with 644 active cases. Even as 79 patients were discharged from hospitals, the district lost one more patient to register a total of 205 fatalities.

Theni reported 49 fresh cases to have a tally of 15,799. There were 60 discharges from hospitals.

Forty-eight new cases raised Virudhunagar’s tally to 14,973. After 51 people were discharged, the district has 260 active cases. The district’s death toll remains at 215.

A total of 45 people tested positive in Thoothukudi, taking the district’s tally up to 14,282. After the discharge of 47 people, the district has 534 active cases. The death toll remains at 125.

Dindigul’s tally went up to 9,446, as 37 new cases were added on Wednesday. Hospitals in the district discharged 63 people.

Ramanathapuram registered 20 new cases and its tally rose to 5,797. There were 22 discharges.

Sivaganga recorded 14 fresh cases to have a tally of 5,557. There were 30 discharges reported in the district.

Tenkasi, which saw the discharge of 20 people, reported six fresh cases to mark a total case count of 7,669, with 178 active cases. The district has so far lost 148 lives to the viral infection.