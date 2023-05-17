ADVERTISEMENT

Case registered against two for getting passports by submitting fake documents

May 17, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Ramanathapuram district police have registered a case against two persons on charges of obtaining passport from the authorities by submitting fake documents on Wednesday.

Following a complaint from the regional passport officer, the Nainarkoil police registered a case against Vivekanandan (50) of P Valasai in Paramakudi block. It is said that the accused had submitted fake documents in 2009 and obtained two passports.

Similarly, Kumar (43) of P Kodikulam near Nainarkoil had got two passports in 2013 by submitting false papers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Further investigation was on.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US