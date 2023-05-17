HamberMenu
Case registered against two for getting passports by submitting fake documents

May 17, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Ramanathapuram district police have registered a case against two persons on charges of obtaining passport from the authorities by submitting fake documents on Wednesday.

Following a complaint from the regional passport officer, the Nainarkoil police registered a case against Vivekanandan (50) of P Valasai in Paramakudi block. It is said that the accused had submitted fake documents in 2009 and obtained two passports.

Similarly, Kumar (43) of P Kodikulam near Nainarkoil had got two passports in 2013 by submitting false papers.

Further investigation was on.

