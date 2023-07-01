ADVERTISEMENT

Case registered against Kanal Kannan

July 01, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyber Crime Wing police of Kanniyakumari district have registered a case against stunt master Kanal Kannan for allegedly posting derogatory remarks against Christianity on Twitter.

 In his complaint, Austin Bennet, 58, DMK IT wing’s deputy organiser from Thittuvilai near here said stunt master and Hindu Munnani’s art and literary wing president Kanal Kannan had posted on Twitter a manipulated video of a preacher dancing with a girl and captioned that it was the culture of a foreign religion.

 Since Kanal Kannan had tweeted it with the ulterior motive of tarnishing the image of Christianity and triggering hatred between different faiths to undermine public peace, the police should take action against him, Mr. Austin said.

 The Cyber Crime Wing police have subsequently registered case against Kanal Kannan and are investigating.

