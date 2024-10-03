Case registered against Deputy Mayor

The Madurai City Police has registered a case against the Madurai Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan, his brother and others on charges of criminal intimidation of a woman to register a property in favour of another person.

P. Vasantha of Jaihindpuram, the complainant, said that she had obtained a loan against a property from one Kumar. She said that she would repay the loan and wanted the promissory note to be cancelled. However, Kumar had told her that he would pay her an amount and instead the property should be registered in his name.

Since she had refused to do so she and her son Muruganadham were allegedly threatened by Kumar and his accomplices. While a case had been registered in this regard, she said that the Deputy Mayor had acted in support of Kumar and threatened her and her family members.