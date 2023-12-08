HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Case pertaining to illegal allotment of houses and misappropriation of funds under PMAY-G to be transferred to DVAC, HC told

December 08, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The State on Friday told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that the case pertaining to the illegal allotment of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) in Tiruchi district and misappropriation of funds would be transferred to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) for further investigation.

A Division Bench of Justices S.M. Subramaniam and L. Victoria Gowri was told by the State that papers would be forwarded to DVAC for appropriate action since government officials were involved in the scam. It was alleged that illegal allotments were made and there was misappropriation of funds.

The court was hearing a contempt petition filed by K. Udhayakumar of Tiruchi district. He had earlier filed a public interest litigation petition alleging illegal allotment of houses under the PMAY-G in Maruthur village in Lalgudi panchayat union.

Taking a serious view of the allegations, the court had directed Tiruchi Collector to appoint verification officers as per a letter issued by the government. The court directed the appointment of officials not below the rank of Revenue Divisional Officer to conduct a detailed verification of records and ascertain the genuineness of allotment of the houses to the beneficiaries.

The court had also directed the Tiruchi Superintendent of Police to take steps to initiate criminal action against the officials of Lalgudi panchayat union who had misappropriated funds for the allotment of houses under the PMAY-G.

The petitioner filed the present contempt petition stating that no proper action had been initiated. In view of the fact that the case was going to be transferred to DVAC for further investigation, the court adjourned the hearing by four weeks.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.