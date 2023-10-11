Case filed against Sub-Inspector

October 11, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Panagudi police have registered a case against a Sub-Inspector of Police for allegedly assaulting a woman.

Police said a 44-year-old woman from Panagudi submitted a complaint on Tuesday against Sub-Inspector of Police, Finger Print Section, Kanniyakumari district, Chithirai Selvan, 36. The woman alleged that Chithirai Selvan of the same locality took a “huge sum of money” from her as loan and refused to repay it. When she asked him to give her the money, he assaulted her.

During investigation, the police found that the SI was in a relationship with the woman, who was living alone after leaving her husband. She gave Chithirai Selvan money whenever he wanted. As the relationship became strained recently, she asked him to return the money she had given him and the SI assaulted her.

Panagudi police have registered case against Chithirai Selvan.