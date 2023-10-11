HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Case filed against Sub-Inspector

October 11, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Panagudi police have registered a case against a Sub-Inspector of Police for allegedly assaulting a woman.

 Police said a 44-year-old woman from Panagudi submitted a complaint on Tuesday against Sub-Inspector of Police, Finger Print Section, Kanniyakumari district, Chithirai Selvan, 36. The woman alleged that Chithirai Selvan of the same locality took a “huge sum of money” from her as loan and refused to repay it. When she asked him to give her the money, he assaulted her.

 During investigation, the police found that the SI was in a relationship with the woman, who was living alone after leaving her husband. She gave Chithirai Selvan money whenever he wanted. As the relationship became strained recently, she asked him to return the money she had given him and the SI assaulted her.

 Panagudi police have registered case against Chithirai Selvan.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.