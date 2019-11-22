Case booked for suspected female infanticide

MADURAI

An investigation was launched by Usilampatti Taluk police and Public Health department officials into a suspected female infanticide case on Friday.

The investigation was launched as the Block Medical Officer lodged a complaint with the police after the death of a 15-day-old female baby on November 19. The police have registered a case under Section 174 (of unnatural death) of the Cr.P.C.

“The infant was healthy when she was born at Thottappanayakkanur Upgraded Primary Health Centre. When we conducted a verbal autopsy on November 20, we found many discrepancies and hence we lodged a complaint,” said a doctor from the health centre.

A Public Health department official said according to the guidelines issued under National Health Mission, a complaint had to be registered for the death of the second female infant of a couple. “For this couple, this is the second female infant. On November 19, the parents had gone to a private hospital, where the infant was declared brought dead. In this case, the possibility of female infanticide is still suspected and it can be ascertained only on the basis of the post mortem report,” said the official.