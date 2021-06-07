Case booked for holding wedding with huge crowd

Alangulam police have registered a case against the father of the groom and a few others on Sunday for organising a wedding in violation of COVID-19 norms.

The groom was even taken on a procession while he was sitting atop an elephant. Police said over a thousand guests attended the wedding and partook the feast at Kasiyapuram. Following information from the locals, the Alangulam police registered case against the groom’s father Arumuga Pandian, a moneylender, and a few others. A fine of ₹5,000 was also imposed for the violation.

The case has been registered under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 283 (obstruction of public way), 269 (negligently doing any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignantly does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) of Indian Penal Code.