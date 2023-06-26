MP, 20 others booked for assault

June 26, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Palayamkottai police have registered a case against MP S. Gnanathiraviam of the DMK and 20 others in connection with an alleged assault on Godfrey Noble, self-proclaimed Bishop of Jesus Saves Ministries at Itteri near Palayamkottai, on Monday.

There has been rivalry in the Tirunelveli CSI Diocese administration with Bishop Most Rev. A.R.G.S.T. Barnabas and Lay Secretary Jayasingh heading the warring factions. Against this backdrop, Mr. Noble, a supporter of Most Rev. Barnabas, went to CSI Diocesan Office on North High Ground Road on Monday. He was allegedly assaulted by a few persons when he tried to enter the office.

The video of Mr. Noble being slapped by a person and subsequently chased by a few others from the premises of CSI Diocesan Office was shared on social media.

Based on the complaint from Mr. Noble, who alleged that he was assaulted at the instance of Mr. Gnanathiraviam, Palayamkottai police registered a case against the MP and 20 others on Monday night. Further investigation is on.