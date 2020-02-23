Madurai

Case against polytechnic college faculty, students quashed

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has quashed a criminal case filed against 18 people, faculty members and students of a polytechnic college near here, who had protested against opening of a Tasmac shop near their college and a de-addiction centre.

Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira quashed the case pending before the Judicial Magistrate V, Madurai. The faculty members and students of GMS MAVMM Polytechnic College in Nayakkanpatti had agitated against the opening of the liquor shop within 100 metres of the college.

The protesters, who stopped the authorities from opening the shop, were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Last year, in a connected case, the High Court had allowed the public interest litigation petition filed by the faculty of the college, who had sought a direction to close the Tasmac shop.

Taking into account the proximity of the Tasmac shop to the college and the de-addiction centre, the High Court had directed the authorities concerned to close the liquor shop immediately.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 23, 2020 6:16:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/case-against-polytechnic-college-faculty-students-quashed-high-court-madurai/article30895373.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY