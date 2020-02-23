Case against polytechnic college faculty, students quashed

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has quashed a criminal case filed against 18 people, faculty members and students of a polytechnic college near here, who had protested against opening of a Tasmac shop near their college and a de-addiction centre.

Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira quashed the case pending before the Judicial Magistrate V, Madurai. The faculty members and students of GMS MAVMM Polytechnic College in Nayakkanpatti had agitated against the opening of the liquor shop within 100 metres of the college.

The protesters, who stopped the authorities from opening the shop, were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Last year, in a connected case, the High Court had allowed the public interest litigation petition filed by the faculty of the college, who had sought a direction to close the Tasmac shop.

Taking into account the proximity of the Tasmac shop to the college and the de-addiction centre, the High Court had directed the authorities concerned to close the liquor shop immediately.