Madurai

Case against PFI

Ramanathapuram

The Keelakarai sub-division police booked a case under various IPC sections against the Popular Front of India (Ramanathapuram district) for conducting ‘beginners camp’ at an isolated place without permission here on Tuesday.

They said that during night rounds by DSP Murugesan, a team spotted 32 people staying in a place close to the beach in Periapattinam. Inquiries revealed that they had put up a thatched roof and allegedly conducted class for ‘beginners’ since November 20 for five days.

The details of the camp were not known, police said, but stated in a press release that the space was given by Syed Hamid near the Periapattinam Syed Oliullah dargah. Tiruppulani police have registered a case.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 24, 2020 8:36:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/case-against-pfi/article33171045.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY