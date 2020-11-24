Case against PFI

Ramanathapuram
The Keelakarai sub-division police booked a case under various IPC sections against the Popular Front of India (Ramanathapuram district) for conducting ‘beginners camp’ at an isolated place without permission here on Tuesday.
They said that during night rounds by DSP Murugesan, a team spotted 32 people staying in a place close to the beach in Periapattinam. Inquiries revealed that they had put up a thatched roof and allegedly conducted class for ‘beginners’ since November 20 for five days.
The details of the camp were not known, police said, but stated in a press release that the space was given by Syed Hamid near the Periapattinam Syed Oliullah dargah. Tiruppulani police have registered a case.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath