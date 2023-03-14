ADVERTISEMENT

Case against EPS: AIADMK stages protest

March 14, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Condemning the registration of case against AIADMK’s interim general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the party cadre staged a demonstration here on Tuesday.

Police had registered a case against Mr. Palaniswami and a few more AIADMK functionaries for allegedly manhandling a man at Madurai airport recently when he raised slogans against the former Chief Minister. Accusing the police of indulging in political vendetta, the party functionaries have been staging demonstration across Tamil Nadu.

 In the protest led by Tirunelveli district secretary Thatchai N. Ganesa Raja at Vannarpet, former MLAs R.P. Adityan, S. Michael Rayappan and Reddiyarpatti V. Narayanan and V. Karuppasamy Pandian and organising secretaries A.K. Srinivasan and Sudha K. Paramasivan participated.

 The protestors raised slogans against the DMK government saying that the M.K. Stalin-led government was trying in vain to deter the AIADMK rank and file by foisting cases against its leaders and office-bearers.

 “The fake cases do not pose a threat for us. Instead, they strengthen the party’s resolve to fight against this anarchic administration and its anti-people policies,” said Mr. Ganesa Raja.

