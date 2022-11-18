  1. EPaper
Case against eight priests, fishermen for laying siege to police station

November 18, 2022 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

Nithravilai police have registered case against 520 persons, including a few Roman Catholic priests, for laying siege to the police station on Thursday demanding the release of a fisherman and withdrawal of a case registered against them for allegedly damaging the fence around a land.

When the fence erected around a land, measuring 15.30 acres in K.R. Puram near Nithravilai close to Kerala border, was allegedly damaged by a group of fishermen and eight Roman Catholic parish priests on last Tuesday, Nithravilai police registered case against 68 persons, including the parish priests.

As the Nithravilai police took one Minnal Raj, 60, one of the accused in the case, to the police station for questioning, a large number of fishermen, led by the eight parish priests, laid siege to the police station. Besides demanding unconditional release of Minnal Raj, they also said the land should be handed over to the private college, which was involved in the legal battle with an individual over the ownership of the land.

 Moreover, they demanded the withdrawal of case registered against them following the damaging of the fence erected around the land.

 After talks were held with the protestors, Minnal Raj was released in the night on bail.

 On Friday, the Nithravilai police registered case against 520 persons, including parish priests Shabin (Thoothoor), Shibhu (Chinnathurai), Suresh Pious (Marthandanthurai), Cletus (Neerodi), Regis Babu (Iraviputhanthurai), Ajis (Irayumanthurai) and Bensigar (Poothurai), a few councillors of various local bodies and more than 500 fishermen.

 Further investigation is on.

