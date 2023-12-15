ADVERTISEMENT

Case against councillor’s husband

December 15, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kalakkad police have registered case against two persons including the husband of the councillor of Kalakkad municipality for allegedly threatening a pump operator and locking the drinking water pumping station.

 Police said one Perumal works as a temporary pump operator in Kalakkad municipality. Even as a few councillors were against his appointment as temporary pump operator, two persons on Thursday morning locked the pumping station near Ilavadi check-dam, from where drinking water is being supplied to Kalakkad municipality.

 Agitated over this, the public staged a road roko at Chidambarapuram bus-stop and the police pacified the agitators with the promise that they would take due action.

 Meanwhile, Kalakkad municipality Commissioner Rajeswaran filed a complaint with the police, who registered a case against Senthilvel and Umanath, both hailing from Chidambarapuram of threatening Perumal of dire consequences.

 While Senthilvel is husband of Kalakkad municipality councilor Gowri, Umanath is former member of Kalakkad town panchayat, police investigations said.

