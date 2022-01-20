Case against bull owner for attacking jallikattu bulls in Madurai

P. Pavun was booked for hitting other bulls with a stick, as the animals were waiting to be taken into the vadivasal; a video of the incident went viral on social media

Madurai district police have registered a case against a bull owner for attacking other bulls during the jallikattu held in Palamedu near Madurai on Saturday.

The Palamedu police, on Wednesday, booked P. Pavun of Keela Chinnampatti near Vadipatti under the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu) Amendment Act.

The police action follows a video clipping of Pavun beating a few bulls with a long stick, as the bull owners were waiting with their animals to take them into the vadivasal, went viral on social media platforms over the past couple of days.

A police enquiry revealed that during the Palamedu jallikattu, bull owners, along with their animals, tried to get into the queue meant for entering the vadivasal. Suddenly, one of the bulls had attacked the bull of Pavun.Angered over his bull getting injured, Pavun took a long stick and started to beat a few bulls around.The police personnel, who were around there, pacified him and brought the situation under control.

Subsequently, his bull was released through the vadivasal and it took part in the jallikattu event.However, after the video went viral on social media, one of the members of the Palamedu jallikattu committee, R. Kumaresan (58), lodged a complaint with the Palamedu police, following which the case was registered.