Case against 8 policemen for assaulting advocate

Tirunelveli

01 August 2020 21:52 IST

The CB-CID’s Organised Crime Prevention Unit has registered case against eight policemen including a Deputy Superintendent of Police for allegedly assaulting an advocate in 2017.

Advocate Rajarathinam alias Chemmani from Pazhavoor in the district filed a complaint with the Radhapuram police on November 5, 2017 accusing a group of policemen attached to the same police station of assaulting him at Radhapuram police station after forcibly taking him from his house on the previous day. Based on the CSR (Community Service Register), separate investigations were conducted by the Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi, and also the police, who subsequently submitted their reports to the Home Department.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chemmani approached the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court seeking registration of First Information Report against the policemen who allegedly assaulted him. And, the Court directed the CB-CID to register case against 8 policemen – Deputy Superintendent of Police, Valliyoor Kumar, Inspector of Police, Panagudi, Stephen Jose, Sub-Inspector of Radhapuram police station Palani, Sub-Inspectors of Pazhavoor police station Vimal Kumar and Mohammed Shamseer, Special Branch constables Chelladurai and Sagar and a yet to be identified policeman.

Against this backdrop, the CB-CID’s Organized Crime Prevention Unit has registered case against the 8 policemen under Sections 448 (house trespassing), 294 (b) (using obscene language), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 342 (wrongful confinement), 355 (assault or criminal force), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (causing hurt with an instrument), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation), 109 (abetment) of Indian Penal Code and Section 3 (2) (va) and 3 (2) (vii) of SC / ST Act.