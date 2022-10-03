Case against 8 Hindu Munnani activists for disrupting Sunday prayers

The Hindu Bureau NAGERCOIL
October 03, 2022 21:14 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Suchindram police have registered case against eight Hindu Munnani activists on charges of disrupting a Sunday prayer service attended by Christians and threatening the parishioners.

According to police, the Hindu Munnani activists, carrying the flags of the outfit, entered the prayer hall at Veerabaghupathi near Puththalam under the Suchindram police station limits when the Sunday service was on. Opposing the establishment of the prayer hall at Veerabaghupathi, they allegedly tried to stop the prayer being led by one Jebasingh of Osaravilai and threatened the parishioners to leave the prayer hall immediately.

On a complaint, the police registered a case against eight Hindu Munnani activists, including Suresh of Ariyaperumalvilai, Marthandan of Rajakkalmangalam, Vijayakalyani, Kannan and Jegan of at Veerabaghupathi, Mahalingam of Therkku Puththalam and Ramu and Sudalaimani of Osaravilai.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 Further investigations are on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app