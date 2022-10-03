Case against 8 Hindu Munnani activists for disrupting Sunday prayers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Suchindram police have registered case against eight Hindu Munnani activists on charges of disrupting a Sunday prayer service attended by Christians and threatening the parishioners.

According to police, the Hindu Munnani activists, carrying the flags of the outfit, entered the prayer hall at Veerabaghupathi near Puththalam under the Suchindram police station limits when the Sunday service was on. Opposing the establishment of the prayer hall at Veerabaghupathi, they allegedly tried to stop the prayer being led by one Jebasingh of Osaravilai and threatened the parishioners to leave the prayer hall immediately.

On a complaint, the police registered a case against eight Hindu Munnani activists, including Suresh of Ariyaperumalvilai, Marthandan of Rajakkalmangalam, Vijayakalyani, Kannan and Jegan of at Veerabaghupathi, Mahalingam of Therkku Puththalam and Ramu and Sudalaimani of Osaravilai.

Further investigations are on.