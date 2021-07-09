Carry safety gear, fishermen told

Kanniyakumari

09 July 2021 19:21 IST

With south-west monsoon intensifying in the district and with a heavy westerly wind blowing in, Collector M. Aravind has urged the fishermen going for daily and deep-sea fishing to carry safety gears and communication equipment, without fail to ensure their safety in the event of adverse situations in the high seas.

After inspecting the Chinna Muttom fishing harbour here on Friday, Mr. Aravind said that the fishermen while venturing into the sea for fishing should pay more attention to the safety aspects mandated by the government. Besides carrying all safety gadgets prescribed by the Department of Fisheries, they should be in possession of communication gadgets while fishing in deep sea.

The Collector, who inspected the fish auction hall, jetty and the measures put in place to prevent possible spreading of COVID-19 in the fishing harbour, said the fishermen, while going for fishing, should wear life jackets, take a walkie-talkie, global positioning system etc. to ensure their safety.

The fishermen, owners, workers and the traders should wear masks without fail while ensuring physical distancing on the harbour premises. The officials attached to the Department of Fisheries should monitor violations of COVID-19 protocols, he added.

When the Collector came to know that good number of mechanised boats involved in multi-day deep sea stay fishing with satellite phones provided by the government had not recharged their phones properly with the amount prescribed by the service provider and hence lost the service, he urged the owners of these boats not to play with the lives of their workers. The mechanised boat owners should pay highest priority to the safety of the fishermen going in for multi-day deep sea stay fishing by recharging the satellite phones before the deadline, Mr. Aravind said.