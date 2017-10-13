Carry out patch work on roads: HC

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the authorities to carry out patch work on damaged roads in the city and remove the debris that posed a hindrance to the public, to ensure free flow of traffic.
A division bench of Justices M. Venugopal and Abdul Quddhose directed the Collector and Corporation Commissioner to file counter affidavits by October 26.
M. Sundararaj said in his petition that roads from Mattuthavani to Surveyor Colony and Moondrumavadi to Iyer Bungalow were completely damaged and needed repairs.
The case was posted for further hearing to October 26.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor