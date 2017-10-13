Carry out patch work on roads: HC

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the authorities to carry out patch work on damaged roads in the city and remove the debris that posed a hindrance to the public, to ensure free flow of traffic.

A division bench of Justices M. Venugopal and Abdul Quddhose directed the Collector and Corporation Commissioner to file counter affidavits by October 26.

M. Sundararaj said in his petition that roads from Mattuthavani to Surveyor Colony and Moondrumavadi to Iyer Bungalow were completely damaged and needed repairs.

The case was posted for further hearing to October 26.