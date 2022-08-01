Carry out excavation, protect Uzhakudi site, Madras High Court tells State

Considering that Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology has taken a decision to excavate and protect the Uzhakudi site in Thoothukudi district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the department to carry out an excavation and take appropriate decision, while disposing of a petition that sought a direction to declare it a protected site.

While the State submitted it had conducted a survey at various places in the State and identified 230 locations as fit to carry out archaeological excavations including the Uzhakudi site, the Centre said the Uzhakudi site was inspected by its team and found that nothing was there to be protected. As such, the site had been damaged earlier, the Centre submitted.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and S. Ananthi (since retired) passed the direction on a petition filed by S. Kamaraj of Thoothukudi district. The petitioner said the site was of historical importance. Megalithic stones were discovered in a hill abutting the village. Menhirs were erected in memory of some kings and chieftains. The stones were 13 feet tall and could date back to 1000 B.C., he said.

In a report filed before the court, the State Department of Archeology had submitted that excavations were being carried out in seven sites: Keeladi and its cluster in Sivaganga district, Kodumanal in Erode district, Adichanallur, Sivakalai and Korkai in Thoothukudi district, Gangaikondacholapuram in Ariyalur District and Mayiladumparai in Krishnagiri district. The court disposed of the petition filed in 2021.