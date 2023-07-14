ADVERTISEMENT

Carpenter beaten to death

July 14, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

A carpenter was beaten to death allegedly by his friends even as they were consuming liquor on Thursday night.

 Police said carpenters Balan alias Balamurugan, 35, of Thatchanallur near Tirunelveli and Ganesan, 36, of Idalaakudi near here were consuming liquor on Thursday night as usual after the end of the day’s work in their carpentry unit. After a few minutes, Ganesan’s friend Jegadish, 30, a welder from Idalaakudi also joined them.

 When the trio was consuming liquor, an altercation broke out in which Balamurugan allegedly attacked Jegadish with a club.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 Agitated over this, Jegadish and Ganesan attacked Balamurugan, in which he sustained bleeding injury on the head. After being admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital at Aasaaripallam here, Balamurugan succumbed to his injuries on Friday while Jegadish is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

 Ganesan has been picked up by Suchindram police for inquiry.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US