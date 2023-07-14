HamberMenu
Carpenter beaten to death

July 14, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

A carpenter was beaten to death allegedly by his friends even as they were consuming liquor on Thursday night.

 Police said carpenters Balan alias Balamurugan, 35, of Thatchanallur near Tirunelveli and Ganesan, 36, of Idalaakudi near here were consuming liquor on Thursday night as usual after the end of the day’s work in their carpentry unit. After a few minutes, Ganesan’s friend Jegadish, 30, a welder from Idalaakudi also joined them.

 When the trio was consuming liquor, an altercation broke out in which Balamurugan allegedly attacked Jegadish with a club.

 Agitated over this, Jegadish and Ganesan attacked Balamurugan, in which he sustained bleeding injury on the head. After being admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital at Aasaaripallam here, Balamurugan succumbed to his injuries on Friday while Jegadish is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

 Ganesan has been picked up by Suchindram police for inquiry.

