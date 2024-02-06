Carpenter arrested for sexual abuse

February 06, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A carpenter, who allegedly sexually abused two teenage girls and a college student, has been arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Police said complaints were received against carpenter F. Vimal Arulappan, 31, of Arockiyanathapuram near Palaayamkottai that he had sexually abused two teenage girls and a college girl student in the guise of marrying them. When the police picked up him for interrogation, the charges made against him by the complainants were found to be true. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.