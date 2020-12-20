Carols spread the good cheer

With the physical distancing and other COVID-19 precautionary measures in place, choirs in Madurai keep alive the Christmas spirit by spreading the message of the birth of Jesus thorugh songs and worship.

A carol service was conducted at the Jubilee Chapel of The American College. P. Freddy Divakaran, the Choir Director, led the choristers in singing A Christmas Laudamus, Ding Dong merrily on high and other songs. M. Davamani Christober gave the Christmas message.

The past week also saw a virtual carol service presented by YWCA Choristers, directed by Samuel Gnanaraj. Beulah Rajkumar gave the message on ‘Women and worship.’ The carol service saw young and old choristers joining in the cyberspace to recreate the quintessential Christmas joy through all-time favourites of O come, all ye faithful; Joy to the world, et al.

The CSI Webb Church in Ponnagarm conducted a Christmas carol service directed by Samuel Thomas. The 21-member choristers also visited Bishop Gnanadasan Home for the Aged in Tirunagar on Saturday and spread the good cheer with Tender mercies, Gloria in excelsis deo and other songs in English and Tamil.