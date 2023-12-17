ADVERTISEMENT

Carol service at college

December 17, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - MADURAI  

The Hindu Bureau

Christmas carol service being conducted at Jubilee Chapel of The American College in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

A carol service was conducted at the Jubilee Chapel of The American College in Madurai on Sunday. Christopher Sherwood and P. Freddy Divakaran, as the Choir Directors, led the choristers in singing A Christmas Laudamus, Ding Dong merrily on high and other songs.  

The Christmas message was given by Samuel Ravindra Victor Singh, Clergy Secretary, CSI Madurai and the Chaplain J. John Jeya Kamaraj led the service. M. Davamani Christober, Principal and Secretary was present at the carol..

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US