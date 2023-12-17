Carol service at college

December 17, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - MADURAI

A carol service was conducted at the Jubilee Chapel of The American College in Madurai on Sunday. Christopher Sherwood and P. Freddy Divakaran, as the Choir Directors, led the choristers in singing A Christmas Laudamus, Ding Dong merrily on high and other songs.

The Christmas message was given by Samuel Ravindra Victor Singh, Clergy Secretary, CSI Madurai and the Chaplain J. John Jeya Kamaraj led the service. M. Davamani Christober, Principal and Secretary was present at the carol..