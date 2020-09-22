Direct cargo service launched

Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh L Mandaviya flagged off a vessel ‘MCP Linz’ carrying cargo from the VOC Port here to Maldives through video-conferencing facility.

The new ferry service is expected to open up more opportunities for bilateral trade as it would be cost effective and an alternative means of transport of goods between India and Maldives, he said while addressing members at the inaugural function held on Monday. The launch of the service fulfilled the commitment made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Maldives in June 2019 and the subsequent announcement made by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on a virtual meeting with the Foreign Minister of Maldives in August.

Operated by the Shipping Corporation of India, the service will be operated thrice a month. The inaugural service, with a capacity of 200 TEUs of containers and 3000 tonnes of general cargo will be carrying 16 TEUs of containers and 2000 tonnes of cement from Thoothukudi, port officials said and added that the vessel will sail from Thoothukudi to Kochi and proceed to Kulhudhuffushi Port in north Maldives on September 26 and and then to Male Port on September 29.

Maldives Minister for Transport and Civil Aviation Aishath Nahula said the new service would reflect the close ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.