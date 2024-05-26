ADVERTISEMENT

Cargo vehicle driver killed in road accident on Madurai-Natham four-way lane

Published - May 26, 2024 09:25 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Srikrishna L 2193

A private tempo vehicle driver, Pandian of Usilampatti in Madurai district, died on the spot when the vehicle he drove, collided against a tanker lorry, which was watering the plants along the four-way lane on Madurai-Natham stretch on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said the cargo van was coming from Chennai to Madurai and as the vehicle was approaching Perumalpatti, the driver reportedly hit the rear side of the tanker lorry. In the collision, the cargo vehicle rammed inside that firefighters had a tough time.

Traffic was hit on the side due to the operation. After about an hour, the body was taken out and sent to the GH for post-mortem.

Watchman’s family gets relief from Forest dept

Abbas, 60, of Periakulam, who was working as a night watchman, was attacked by an Indian Gaur on May 15. He was admitted in the hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. The Forest department handed over a relief cheque of ₹50,000 to the family members on Saturday, a press release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US