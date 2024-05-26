Cargo vehicle driver killed in road accident on Madurai-Natham four-way lane

A private tempo vehicle driver, Pandian of Usilampatti in Madurai district, died on the spot when the vehicle he drove, collided against a tanker lorry, which was watering the plants along the four-way lane on Madurai-Natham stretch on Sunday.

Police said the cargo van was coming from Chennai to Madurai and as the vehicle was approaching Perumalpatti, the driver reportedly hit the rear side of the tanker lorry. In the collision, the cargo vehicle rammed inside that firefighters had a tough time.

Traffic was hit on the side due to the operation. After about an hour, the body was taken out and sent to the GH for post-mortem.

Watchman’s family gets relief from Forest dept

Abbas, 60, of Periakulam, who was working as a night watchman, was attacked by an Indian Gaur on May 15. He was admitted in the hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. The Forest department handed over a relief cheque of ₹50,000 to the family members on Saturday, a press release said.