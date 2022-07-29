Madurai

Cargo autorickshaw driver murders father-in-law

THOOTHUKUDI

The Pudukottai police are searching for J. Murugan, 41, of Arumugamangalam near Eral, a cargo autorickshaw driver, who allegedly murdered his father-in-law over a suspected property dispute.

They said T. Blessy of Sawyerpuram near here was in love with the driver and married him 10 years ago. As Murugan exerted pressure on his father-in-law T. Simson, 75, several times to gift his property to him, the aged man refused to do so causing enmity between them.

Advertisement
Advertisement

When Simson was alone at home on Thursday night, Murugan, who came to his father-in-law’s house in his vehicles, picked up an argument over gifting the property to him. As the altercation worsened, Murugan allegedly assaulted Simson with a club and he died.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

After wrapping the body in a blanket, Murugan reportedly loaded it in his vehicle and took it to Pudukottai to be dumped in a well in disuse. When the passers-by saw the body, they chased Murugan, who abandoned the vehicle with the body and escaped.

 After the locals alerted the Pudukottai police, the body was sent to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.

The police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...