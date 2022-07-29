Cargo autorickshaw driver murders father-in-law

THOOTHUKUDI

The Pudukottai police are searching for J. Murugan, 41, of Arumugamangalam near Eral, a cargo autorickshaw driver, who allegedly murdered his father-in-law over a suspected property dispute.

They said T. Blessy of Sawyerpuram near here was in love with the driver and married him 10 years ago. As Murugan exerted pressure on his father-in-law T. Simson, 75, several times to gift his property to him, the aged man refused to do so causing enmity between them.

When Simson was alone at home on Thursday night, Murugan, who came to his father-in-law’s house in his vehicles, picked up an argument over gifting the property to him. As the altercation worsened, Murugan allegedly assaulted Simson with a club and he died.

After wrapping the body in a blanket, Murugan reportedly loaded it in his vehicle and took it to Pudukottai to be dumped in a well in disuse. When the passers-by saw the body, they chased Murugan, who abandoned the vehicle with the body and escaped.

After the locals alerted the Pudukottai police, the body was sent to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.

The police have registered a case.