Career centre set up

HR-services firm, Ma Foi, has set up Career centre that would provide skill training programmes for comprehensive skill development for youths to make them employable.

Former Minister and founder of Ma Foi Group, K. Pandia Rajan, said that his organisation was the knowledge partner for 22 skill development schemes of the Centre.

‘We will set up 16 Career centres across the State in the next two months and train at least 15,000 youths in the next one year,’ he said.

Different courses would be offered to youths with educational qualification of 8th class to graduation. The courses ranging from 3 months to 6 months would be offered as full-time and part-time.

COVID-19 pandemic led to thousands of people losing jobs due to economic standstill which has necessitated upscaling of skills and standards required for finding newer jobs.

‘We will equip job aspirants in rural areas with in-demand skills based on our best understanding of prevalent corporate demands,’ he added.

Besides, the career centres will provide CSR-based training for the corporate sector.

The new facility will provide placements for the trained candidate, provide support for acdeamedic institutions for enhancing productivity and good placements.

Ma Foi founder, Latha Rajan, industrialist, V.R. Muthu, S. Maheswaran, G. Jawahar and correspondent of RV College of Engineering, Brinda Raghavan, were present.