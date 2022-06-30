Virudhunagar

Scores of students, who had passed Plus Two, participated in "Kalloori Kanavu," a career guidance programme organised by the district administration here on Thursday.

The programme being held under ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme was aimed at enlightening the students about the availability of different programmes in higher education and opportunities for charting their career.

Sivakasi Sub-Collector, M. Birathiviraj, who chaired the meeting, said that the students could get into arts and science courses and pursue engineering, medicine, agriculture, veterinary science and media-related courses. Guest speakers and expert academicians talked about different courses and the opportunities for their careers.

Features of education loan, the process of getting the loan and different scholarship programmes were explained to students.

District Revenue Officer, R. Mangalaramasubramanian, District Chief Educational Officer, A. Gnanagowri, Sivakasi Union chairman, Muthulakshmi Viveganraj, Tiruchuli Panchayat Union chairman, Ponnusamy, Correspondent of AAA Engineering College Vigneshwaran, and its Principal Sekar were present.