Virudhunagar

"Kalloori Kanavu" a career guidance programme for Plus Two students to choose various courses in Arts and Science and Engineering colleges would be held here on June 30.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector, J. Meghanath Reddy, said that the event would be held at AAA college at Amathur. Experts in the field of education would address the students and guide them to choose the right course to build a better career.