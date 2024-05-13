Career guidance programme draws huge turnout of students in Ramanathapuram

The Tamil Nadu government’s orientation programme ‘Kalloori Kanavu’ under the ‘Naan Muthalvan’ scheme drew a large turnout of students who had just finished their plus two examination successfully here on Monday.

Inaugurating the session, Ramanathapuram Collector B. Vishnu Chandran appreciated the teachers, principals, parents and the students for bringing laurels to the district through the plus two examination.

He commended the good efforts of the teachers for bringing the district on the top three in the Class X public examination, the result of which was also announced recently.

The Collector said that the district administration through the CHILD initiative had already given an ample training and exposure to the finishing school students.

Apart from the curricula, the students were taught the need for understanding the tradition and culture, to have a good conduct, to build self-confidence and to cultivate talent.

While many students were benefited through the CHILD initiative, Mr. Vishnu Chandran said that the school final students now had a new role to play.

The higher education campuses offered very many courses. The government has organised ‘Kalloori Kanavu’ event to give an overview of the educational programmes and experts and resource persons would share more details. He wanted the students to make use of the opportunity thoroughly.

Many other speakers said that every student had his/her own strength and talent. The idea of engaging them in the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ programme was to instil confidence about the future. Many students were academically at their best, but had very little or no knowledge about higher education. Thus, depending on the ability and talent of the students, they can pick their courses.

The speakers also said that job opportunities were aplenty as many courses were designed in such a way that they would be employable in organisations.

Superintendent of Police G. Chandeesh, District Forest Officer and Wildlife Warden Jagdish Sudhakar Bakan, Additional Collector Veer Pratap Singh, School Education Department officials and others participated.