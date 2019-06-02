Career guidance for school students

“Students must work hard and study in a planned manner to achieve their goals,” said Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan, at the inauguration of a career guidance programme for Corporation school students of Class 11 and 12 here on Saturday.

At this programme organised to provide students a perspective for courses to take up during their higher education, the Commissioner emphasised the need to plan in order to achieve success.

In his speech, the amenities available at the Corporation have vastly improved with time. They have also consistently improved their pass percentage over the years, recording their highest during the academic year 2018-2019.

He said that most opportunities have become merit-based and that students must not hold themselves back because of their economic constraints.

The Commissioner said that school teachers and headmistresses must take back notes from the programme and help students choose the right path in future.

“The programme will help students understand what to study, which courses to choose, how to prepare for entrances and what the cut-off is. More such programmes will be held in future,” he said.

Educationist D. Nedunchezhian, who addressed the audience, stressed the need to study at recognised institutions as the quality of courses would be better and added that courses were secondary and advised students on several offbeat courses.