Career counselling webinars from August 19

The Hindu Education Plus will host a free webinar series on career counselling throughout August to discuss current and emerging career opportunities in different fields.

The webinar series, which is presented by SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, will be of benefit to parents and students of Classes 9 to 12 to make informed decisions on higher education. The webinar scheduled for August 19 from 3 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. will be on ‘Current and emerging career opportunities in nursing and paramedical sciences.’

The speakers are Dr. Bellur Rajashekar, former Dean, Manipal College of Health Professions; Dr. Roy K. George, national president, Trained Nurses Association of India and Principal, College of Nursing, Kozhikode; and Dr. Ravikumar Arunachalam, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Medical and Health Sciences, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai.

Those who are interested can register at https://bit.ly/THEPSRM or scan the QR code to attend the webinar.