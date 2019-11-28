‘Care giving for disabled must be driven by logic, not emotions’

Special educators must emphasise that the caregivers of people with intellectual disabilities must be logical rather than being emotionally-driven in addressing the problems of the disabled, said Asma Ja Batcha, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychiatric Medicine, Government Medical College, Sivaganga, here on Thursday.

She was addressing a group of special educators from Kerala and Tamil Nadu during the inaugural session of a three-day zonal conference discussing various issues for people with multiple disabilities.

The conference, organised by the National Institute For Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities along with the Bethshan Special School, will focus on establishing community support systems, strategic curriculum planning and on improving the skills of people with multiple disabilities through sports and recreation.

“The families of people with intellectual disability face stigma from society. As a result, their mental health and well being deteriorate and some even tend to develop suicidal tendencies,” she said.

The special educators must focus on improving the coping skills of the family members and caregivers, she said. "So, the special educators must tell the family members to be positive and be more empathetic in understanding the needs of people with intellectual disabilities,” she added.

M. Rajadarshini, Director of Enlight Trust, hailed the special educators for being selfless and for working hard to teach the children with multiple disabilities.

K.M.Nisamudeen, Assistant Professor of Cardiology, Government Rajaji Hospital, Founder of Bethshan Special School A. Jeyapal and School principal R. Ravikumar also participated.