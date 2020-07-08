Theni to get 26 more COVID-19 care centres

08 July 2020 22:12 IST

A total of 2,770 beds were available in government medical college hospital, government hospital, COVID-19 care centres and isolation centres, said Collector M Pallavi Baldev here on Wednesday,

Speaking to reporters, she said that out of 1,297 positive cases reported so far, 439 were fully cured and discharged from hospitals. The district had 847 patients in stage one and, according to doctors, they were stable. In case any patient requires more attention from doctors or infrastructure, they are shifted to the Theni Government Medical College Hospital.

Six COVID-19 care centres were functioning in Theni, Thekkampatti, Koduvilampatti, Bodinayakkanur, Vadapudupatti and Uthamapalayam. The district administration had identified 26 more COVID-19 care centres and they would be ready very soon, she said and added that the district stood next to Chennai district in taking the highest number of samples from the public.

There were 23 COVID-19 positive patients, who were categorised as differently abled persons or mentally challenged to remain in home quarantine. After ensuring that the dwelling had a separate enclosure for the patient and no other resident in the home stepped out, home quarantine was permitted. Similarly, she said 30 pregnant women, who tested positive, were undergoing treatment at the government medical college hospital. Likewise, six persons under dialysis and 15 other patients in ICCU wards were given separate accommodation in the hospital.

Only hospitals, pharmacies and ATMs functioned in containment zones, Ms. Pallavi Baldev said and added that as per the request made to traders, they have reduced the timing of their business hours in public interest.