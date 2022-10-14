Cardiology department at Madurai’s GRH yet to receive high-end equipment

The request for a high-end 4D echocardiography machine for the Cardiology Department at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) is a long-pending demand which has not been realised even after four years.

The replies obtained through Right to the Information Act by an activist, Anand Raj, revealed that the GRH has made three requests for the machine between 2018 and 2021.

A detailed report justifying the need for it was also mentioned which stated that there was a rise in the number of outpatients and inpatients treated in the past five years. This was due to the rising trend in the cases of cardiovascular diseases ‘among people between the ages of 21 and 45’, noted a doctor at GRH.

Further, it stated that one of the three echocardiogram machines, installed in 2008, at the Department was “nearing its end of life.” The number of complex interventional procedures, such as percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) with stenting, pacemaker implantation, coronary angiogram being performed in the department had also dramatically increased between 2014 and October 10, 2021, as per the data provided in response to the RTI.

“The machine is present at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGH), Chennai, but not at GRH which caters to the medical needs of over 10 southern districts. If the crucial life-saving machine is not available to patients, how will they treat emergency cases, especially those who come in at night,” Mr. Anand Raj said. He also called for qualified doctors to be present on night duty to attend emergency cases, which he alleged was not the practice prevailing now.

“Another issue faced by patients is that despite them having the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS), the treatment gets delayed as the stent is requested and procured only after the card is produced. The authorities do not have stent in stock,” he charged.

When asked, Madurai Medical College Dean A. Rathinavel said that irrespective of patients possessing the CMCHIS card, emergency treatment was provided even during night hours. “Delay due to scientific or medical reasons, such as complications that crop up during treatment, will delay stenting or angioplasty, which does not mean inefficient treatment,” he said.

The data provided by the Cardiology Department stated that out of 136 cases treated in September, only four were not covered under the scheme, out of which two emergency cases that came in at night received treatment of complex angioplasty (percutaneous coronary intervention or PCI) and got covered under the scheme.

Head of the Department S. Balasubramanian said, “there is a common misconception that stenting is the first treatment to a patient suffering from heart attack, but that is not the case every time.”

“Through the Tamil Nadu Accident and Emergency Care Initiative (TAEI), PHCs are trained to provide thrombolytic therapy and primary angioplasty – an interventional procedure – hence emergency cases are tended to well before they reach GRH through referrals”, said G. Selvarani, department’s associate professor.

Further, Dr Rathinvel assured of adequate stock of stents and other consumables at GRH.

He also said that the 4D echocardiography has been allotted and it will be put to use in the upcoming six-storey tower block at GRH premises, which is funded by Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The new building work will be completed by December, he added.