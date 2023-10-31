HamberMenu
Cardiologists of Thoothukudi GH perform less invasive procedure to close hole in the heart of three children

October 31, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital has successfully performed medical procedure to correct atrial septal defect (hole in the heart) in three young patients including a 4-year-old baby.

 This minimum invasive procedure has saved the children from pain usually caused by open surgery and loss of blood.

 Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Dean, TKMCH, G. Sivakumar, said the hospital, which established its catheterisation laboratory three years ago for performing angiogram and angioplasty, carried out the procedures on over 3,000 patients, mostly from poor families, free of cost. The hospital crossed another milestone by performing percutaneous atrial septal defect closure on three children on October 28.

 As the young patients were suffering from atrial septal defect, a congenital disorder, angiogram was performed to ascertain the exact condition of the patients aged 4, 14 and 15. Subsequently, a team of doctors comprising Nodal Officer of Department of Cardiology Balamurugan, paediatric cardiologists Senthil Kumar, Ganesan, Venkatesh and Allen Benny, anaesthetist Manorama, Cath lab technicians and nurses performed percutaneous atrial septal defect closure.

 “All of them have recovered well after the procedure. Earlier, open heart surgeries had to be done to correct atrial septal defects or closure of holes in the heart. After percutaneous atrial septal defect closure procedure, the pain caused by the surgical procedure and the blood loss have been averted, thanks to this minimum invasive procedure. Since these procedures were done under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, it has saved at least ₹2 lakh per patient,” said Dr. Sivakumar.

 The patients had to earlier go to major cities of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, for the procedure for addressing atrial septal defect through percutaneous atrial septal defect closure. “Now, the procedure is done free of cost by a team of experts in TKMCH itself. Hence, the public should make use of these medical facilities,” he added.

 Resident Medical Officer Silas Jayamani, Medical Superintendents Padmanabhan and Kumaran, Head, Department of Paediatrics, Arunachalam and others were present.

