Cardholders complain about substandard rice at ration shop

Collector K.V. Muralidharan inspects a ration shop at Asaripatti in Theni district on Sunday.

Theni

30 January 2022 21:28 IST

Collector visits hamlet and interacts with residents

After a dozen cardholders complained about poor and sub-standard rice distributed at a ration shop, Collector K.V. Muralidharan visited the hamlet and interacted with the residents on Sunday.

Following complaints that rice unfit for consumption was being distributed at the ration shop, the Collector ordered a discreet probe. After ascertaining that the complaints were genuine, he directed supply of quality rice and also ordered a probe, officials said.

The cardholders from Asaripatti village in Mootanoothu panchayat said they were issued rice at a PDS outlet operated by Mullayampatti Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society.

The complaint was that the essential commodities, including rice, were substandard. “A bad smell emanated from the produce,” said Anusiya, a resident of Sarathupatti, to the Collector.

After assuring them of quality goods, he directed officials at the District Supply Office to closely monitor the distribution in future.

When some of the villagers asked for his mobile number, Mr, Muralidharan readily shared it with them and said they could also send complaints and suggestions to his WhatsApp number and assured them of swift action, officials said.

Later, he visited a few more PDS outlets in Periakulam and checked with the sales staff on the stock availability and the goods issued till date.

When a group of youth in the village appealed to the Collector to visit the branch library in Lakshmipuram panchayat, he readily agreed.

Regular visitors to the library urged the Collector to provide more space as many of the books and magazines were left on the floor for want of infrastructure facilities. As a gesture, he gave ₹1,000 and assured them of adequate space.