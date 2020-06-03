Madurai

Cardamom producers’ plea closed

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday closed the petition filed by the Theni cardamom growers after the Spices Board released the schedule of the e-auction being held at Bodinaickanur in Theni district and Puttady in Kerala. Justice C.V. Karthikeyan closed the petition filed by Idukki District Traditional Cardamom Producer Company. The members had sought the conduct of e-auction of their produce. According to the notification issued by the Spices Board, the e-auction began on June 3 and will end on June 30.

